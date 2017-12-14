A Brentwood woman has been indicted on charges that she laundered more than $85,000 in fraudulently obtained funds to support ISIS, federal officials said Thursday.

Zoobia Shahnaz, 27, faces charges of bank fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering and three substantive counts of money laundering, acting Eastern District U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Rohde said in a statement.

Shahnaz, a U.S. citizen, was arrested Wednesday and was to be arraigned Thursday afternoon in Central Islip federal court, officials said.

The defendant “engaged in a bank fraud scheme, purchased Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies and laundered money overseas, intending to put thousands of dollars into the coffers of terrorists,” Rohde said in a statement.

“After consummating the scheme,” prosecutors said, Shahnaz “attempted to leave the United States and travel to Syria.”

On July 31, the day she tried to leave on a flight to Pakistan, Shahnaz was questioned by law enforcement at Kennedy Airport.

“Her itinerary included a multiday layover in Istanbul, Turkey — a common point of entry for individuals traveling from Western countries to join ISIS in Syria,” prosecutors said.

If convicted, Shahnaz faces a maximum of 20 years on each money laundering count and a maximum of 30 years for the bank fraud charge.