A Brentwood man shot and killed his wife, then fatally shot himself Thursday morning in what Suffolk police are calling a murder-suicide.

Third Precinct patrol officers who responded to a hang up 911 call from a Barleau Street house entered the Brentwood home and found Rosemary Paul, 79, dead from a gunshot wound, said Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer, commanding officer of the Suffolk County Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

Her husband, James Paul, 84, had also been shot and was holding a handgun in his hand, Beyrer said. He was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, where he was pronounced dead.

“We are working under the assumption that he shot the woman, made the 911 call and then shot himself,” Beyrer said.

Neighbors said the couple had lived in the home for more than 50 years, and that both were struggling with health problems.