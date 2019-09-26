TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Evening
SEARCH
74° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Brentwood man kills his wife, then himself, police say

Third Precinct patrol officers who responded to a hang-up 911 call from a Barleau Street residence entered the Brentwood home and found a woman dead from a gunshot wound, said Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer, commanding officer of the Suffolk County Police Department’s Homicide Unit.  (Credit: James Carbone)

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
Print

A Brentwood man shot and killed his wife, then fatally shot himself Thursday morning in what Suffolk police are calling a murder-suicide.   

Third Precinct patrol officers who responded to a hang up 911 call from a Barleau Street house entered the Brentwood home and found Rosemary Paul, 79, dead from a gunshot wound, said Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer, commanding officer of the Suffolk County Police Department’s Homicide Unit. 

Her husband, James Paul, 84, had also been shot and was holding a handgun in his hand, Beyrer said. He was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, where he was pronounced dead.

“We are working under the assumption that he shot the woman, made the 911 call and then shot himself,” Beyrer said. 

Neighbors said the couple had lived in the home for more than 50 years, and that both were struggling with health problems. 

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Chris Carini, a Seaford Republican, is running for Port Authority officer to run for Hempstead Town Board
Theodore Betito, 3, of Bellerose looks to make LI hatchery invites families to try fishing
From left, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran; Jeff Curran to honor Isles with rally, dome-lighting
Seen on Wednesday, the Woodside Club, a country Muttontown settles 5-year-old lawsuit with code amendment
The proposed East Quogue Village would border Quogue Date set for vote to incorporate East Quogue as village
President Donald Trump with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky 1600: Nobody's off the hook in phone 'transcript'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search