Suffolk police: Man shot, injured by officer in Brentwood

A man who was under arrest for violating a protection order was inadvertently shot in the hand Friday in Brentwood when his dog charged the arresting officer, prompting the officer to fire his gun, Suffolk County police said.

The dog died from a gunshot wound during the 5:30 p.m. arrest at a residence on Claywood Drive, police said in a statement Friday night.

The man’s injury was not considered life threatening. He was treated at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, police said.

Homicide Squad detectives were investigating Friday night.

Police did not immediately release additional information.