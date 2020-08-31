2 Suffolk officers hurt on disturbance call, cops say

Two Suffolk County police officers suffered minor injuries and four people were arrested, charged with rioting during a disturbance call on Sunday evening near Ross Memorial Park in Brentwood, police said.

Police did not release the names of the officers but said they were "assaulted while attempting to disperse the crowd" of about 30 people.

The officers were transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, where police said they were treated and released.

Police did not categorize the gathering other than to call it "a large group of people" and said officers from "multiple precincts" responded to the scene near Ross Memorial Park on Brentwood Road after a 911 call was received at about 9 p.m. Police said many in the group "were in the street blocking traffic."

Police said the four — three men and one woman — were arrested at the scene.

Charged were: Devon Toney, 44, and Patrick Guillaume, 21, both of whom police said had no known address, and Kwajo Wilkinson, 44, and Esperanza Tricoche, 35, both of Bay Shore.

All four were charged with first-degree riot. In addition, Toney, Wilkinson and Tricoche were all changed with disorderly conduct. Toney and Wilkinson were charged additionally with resisting arrest, while Toney and Tricoche were additionally charged with second-degree harassment. Toney and Guillaume were also charged with second-degree assault, while Wilkinson also was charged with obstructing governmental administration.

Police said Wilkinson and Tricoche were issued desk appearance tickets and face arraignment at a later date, while Toney and Guillaume were both held overnight at the Third Precinct — and face arraignment Monday in First District Court in Central Islip.