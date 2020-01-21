A Woodbury man was arrested and charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child after Nassau County police said he touched a boy and a girl in separate incidents Monday at the Broadway Mall in Hicksville.

Investigators are now trying to determine if the man, identified as Hector Castro, 52, is linked to any similar incidents. Police are asking any potential victims to contact Second Squad detectives at 516-573-6352.

Police said that in the first incident Castro approached a 7-year-old boy and "grabbed his leg inappropriately," but fled when confronted by the boy's mother. A short time later, police said, Castro approached an 11-year-old girl and "touched her inappropriately."

He then fled the scene of that incident, police said.

Police said that responding officers located Castro at "a nearby location." They did not disclose details of the arrest, other than that it took place at about 5:20 p.m.

Castro now faces arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead. It was not clear if he was represented by an attorney.