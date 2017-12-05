Police said they have arrested two of the three people wanted in the attack and robbery of a man on the street in Hicksville last week.

Wanya Canty, 16, of Syosset, was arrested Monday and Jessai Cortes, 17, also of Syosset, was arrested Nov. 28, according to police and court records.

Both were charged with robbery in the second degree, Nassau County police said.

Canty was awaiting arraignment in First District Court in Hempstead, police said.

Cortes was arraigned Nov. 29 in First District Court in Hempstead and ordered held on bail of $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond, online court records show.

Police said they are still looking for a third person in the robbery, which occurred about 5:35 p.m. Nov. 26.

The victim was walking from the Broadway Mall when he was knocked to the ground and punched, police said. His attackers threatened to use a gun, but no gun was displayed, police said.

The attackers fled with the victim’s cellphone and wallet, which contained cash, police said.