Windows were broken on houses and vehicles in at least 30 incidents of vandalism discovered in Commack and East Northport from Saturday night into Sunday morning, Suffolk police said.

No items were reported stolen from the targets of criminal mischief, police said.

The incidents were reported on streets including Cornflower Lane, Hayrick Lane and Marshmallow Drive in Commack and on Gildare Drive in East Northport.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS to provide an anonymous tip that “may lead to a cash reward if the tip leads to an arrest,” police said.

No further information was available.

With Rachelle Blidner

