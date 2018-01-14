TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 21° Good Evening
Few Clouds 21° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Home and vehicle windows broken in Commack, East Northport

Suffolk County police said they are investigating more

Suffolk County police said they are investigating more than a dozen incidents of homes and vehicles with broken windows in Commack and East Northport on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Windows were broken on houses and vehicles in at least 30 incidents of vandalism discovered in Commack and East Northport from Saturday night into Sunday morning, Suffolk police said.

No items were reported stolen from the targets of criminal mischief, police said.

The incidents were reported on streets including Cornflower Lane, Hayrick Lane and Marshmallow Drive in Commack and on Gildare Drive in East Northport.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS to provide an anonymous tip that “may lead to a cash reward if the tip leads to an arrest,” police said.

No further information was available.

With Rachelle Blidner

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Bishop John Barres speaks during a Mass in Bishop celebrates LI’s civil rights history
Edward Mangano and his wife, Linda, arrive at Manganos/Venditto lawyers file flurry of pretrial motions
Rep. Mia Love, seen on March 3, Janison: A different view of Trump’s remarks
President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room Trump tweet: DACA deal 'probably dead'
Shawn Brimley, executive vice president and director of Military strategist Shawn Brimley dies at 40
Eliot Spitzer, center, then a Democratic comptroller candidate, NYPD: Man claims Spitzer threatened to stab him
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE