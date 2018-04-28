A disagreement at a Bellmore comedy club escalated Friday night as several patrons attacked a security guard and a female worker and one attempted to take the guard’s handgun, police said.

The attack occurred at the Brokerage Comedy Club on Merrick Road at about 10 p.m., Nassau police said.

Police said a male security guard, 55, intervened as the group tried to leave without paying, and one of the patrons pushed him to the floor, punching and kicking him. Another male patron attempted to remove the guard’s holstered gun from his waistband while several of the group punched and kicked the man, police said.

In addition, the female worker, 71, was knocked to the floor by someone in the group as all seven fled out the door, police said. The group of four men and three women fled north on Bellmore Avenue in a dark-colored sport utility vehicle, police said.

Police said they are investigating an attempted robbery because a patron tried to take the guard’s gun.

The female worker was taken to the hospital with head and neck injuries, while the security guard was treated for a head injury at the scene.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All callers will remain anonymous, police said.