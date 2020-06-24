Two Bronx men were arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted grand larceny after they tried to scam a Huntington woman out of thousands of dollars, Suffolk police said.

The 83-year-old victim, who was not identified, told police she received a phone call Tuesday morning from an individual who said the woman's granddaughter had been arrested for DWI, according to authorities. The caller then told the woman someone would come to her home to collect $7,500 “to cover the granddaughter’s attorney fees and provided the woman with a numeric code,” police said in a news release.

Cops said the woman determined the call was a scam and called 911 at about 11:30 a.m.

Second Precinct Crime Section officers then worked with the woman to watch her home.

The suspects, identified by police as Felix Collado, 43, and Jose A. Cabrera-Urena, 29, approached the home in a 2012 Honda CRV. Police said Collado then spoke with the woman. After it was confirmed Collado was there for the money exchange, officers approached the house and both men fled in the CRV, police said.

They were apprehended about 3:30 p.m., police said.

Both suspects were charged with third-degree attempted grand larceny. Carbrera-Urena, the driver of the CRV, was also charged with reckless driving and multiple vehicle and traffic violations, police said.

Collado and Cabrera-Urena will be held overnight at the Second Precinct and are scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in First District Court in Central Islip, officials said.