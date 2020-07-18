Five drivers delivering food in the Town of Brookhaven had their cars stolen this month — and no one had ordered the goods at the addresses the workers were given, Suffolk police said.

“The drivers exited their vehicles to deliver food when the vehicles were stolen,” the police statement said.

The earliest theft occurred at about 7:10 p.m.; the latest were two at around 11:50 p.m.

One driver’s car almost was stolen at around 4:35 p.m.

To thwart the thieves, all delivery drivers should take precautions, such as always keeping their keys with them, the police said.

Anyone who can help detectives should call: 631 854 8652 or Crime Stoppers at 800 220 TIPS.

Here are the details of the thefts with the addresses and vehicles:

A 2015 Kia Seoul was stolen on Provost Avenue, North Bellport, on July 7 at approximately 11:50 p.m.

A 2007 Toyota Rav-4 was stolen on Mayflower Street, Setauket, on July 9 at approximately 11:50 p.m.

A 2004 Nissan Sentra was stolen on Hawks Nest Rd, Setauket, on July 10 at approximately 10:45 p.m.

A 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander was stolen on Eastwood Road, Miller Place, on July 11 at approximately 7:10 p.m.

A 2002 Volkswagen Passat was stolen on Arrowhead Lane, Setauket, on July 15 at approximately 9:10 p.m.

An attempt was made to steal a 2019 Hyundai on Patchogue Avenue, North Bellport, on July 15 at approximately 4:35 p.m.