A Brookhaven Town employee was arraigned Monday on charges that he stole more than 500 gallons of diesel fuel, Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini announced.

Prosecutors charged Daniel Curtin, 50, of Wading River, with fourth-degree grand larceny as a public corruption offense, and fourth-degree grand larceny, both felonies, in addition to official misconduct, a misdemeanor.

Curtin, who faces up to 7 years in prison if convicted of the top charge, was released on his own recognizance after arraignment in Suffolk County District Court in Central Islip and is due back in court June 18, prosecutors said.

“We will not tolerate the theft of public funds or government property for someone’s own personal use,” Sini said in a statement.

Curtin, a Brookhaven Highway Department foreman, was issued a 2012 Ford pickup truck for official business use and transportation to and from work.

Prosecutors say Curtin was allowed to use unleaded gas at town fueling stations and stole 510 gallons of diesel fuel on 75 occasions dating to Aug. 8, 2015. That value totaled $1,023.50.

Prosecutors say Curtin was allegedly using the fuel for a heater in his home garage.

Miller Place attorney Steven Wilutis is representing Curtin. Wilutis didn’t return phone messages.