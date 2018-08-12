A 25-year-old Brooklyn woman was arrested Sunday morning and charged with driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law, police said.

Amanda Guzman was driving a blue Nissan Altima south on Merchants Concourse in Westbury when police stopped her at 1:50 a.m. She had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath, bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, according to Nassau police.

Her two daughters, ages 10 months and 3 years, were in the car and were released to a family member.

Guzman is charged with two counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra's Law, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, driving while intoxicated, and multiple vehicle traffic law infractions, police said. Arraignment is set for Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead.