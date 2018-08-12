Brooklyn mother charged with DWI under Leandra's Law
A 25-year-old Brooklyn woman was arrested Sunday morning and charged with driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law, police said.
Amanda Guzman was driving a blue Nissan Altima south on Merchants Concourse in Westbury when police stopped her at 1:50 a.m. She had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath, bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, according to Nassau police.
Her two daughters, ages 10 months and 3 years, were in the car and were released to a family member.
Guzman is charged with two counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra's Law, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, driving while intoxicated, and multiple vehicle traffic law infractions, police said. Arraignment is set for Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead.
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.