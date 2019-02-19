Cops: Brooklyn man arrested in Nassau robberies

A Brooklyn man faces robbery and grand larceny charges after being arrested Tuesday for robberies that took place last August, Nassau County police said.

Authorities said Ayan James, 18, played a role in an Aug. 19 incident in which he and a 16-year-old, also from Brooklyn, stole the vehicle of a food deliveryman in West Hempstead. James and the teenager dragged the deliveryman out of his car, police said, then drove off. The deliveryman suffered scrapes to his knees and elbows, police said.

James also helped steal the vehicle of a deliverywoman Aug. 20 in Valley Stream, police said. In that incident, James and the teenager stole the woman's car keys, wallet and money, police said. The two got into her vehicle, hit her with her car, then drove away, police said. She was treated at a local hospital, police said.

Nassau police arrested and arraigned the 16-year-old last October. He was charged with six counts of second-degree robbery and second-degree assault.

James was arraigned Tuesday in Nassau County Court in Mineola. He has been charged with five counts of second-degree robbery, two counts of third-degree robbery, two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, and second-degree assault.

Nassau police arrested both males after a joint investigation with the NYPD.