Long IslandCrime

Brooklyn man arrested for exposing himself to 3 teen girls in Merrick, police say

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
A Brooklyn man was arrested this week on charges that he exposed himself to three 16-year-old girls in March near a high school in Merrick, Nassau County police said in a news release.

Nelon Bartholomew, 43, of Brooklyn’s Brownsville neighborhood, is charged with exposure of a person, child endangerment, public lewdness and fourth-degree stalking. His arraignment is scheduled for Thursday at First District Court in Mineola.

Police said on March 25 around 11 a.m., the girls reported walking on Webster Street at the intersection of Pettit Avenue toward Calhoun High School, when they observed an unknown male standing by a white Chevy Express Van exposing himself. The victims, police said, quickly continued to school and notified administrators who contacted authorities.

Police did not say how authorities linked him to the crime or why he is believed to be the one responsible. Neither he nor an attorney could be reached for comment.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident and asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. Police said all callers will remain anonymous.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

