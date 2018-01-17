TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Police: Brooklyn man who punched cops faces counterfeiting charge

Officers encountered the man when they approached a red Infiniti in an East Garden City parking lot Tuesday night, officials said.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
A Brooklyn man who assaulted two police officers in East Garden City had $820 in counterfeit bills when he was arrested, police said.

Triston Campbell, 27, had 14 counterfeit $50 bills and six counterfeit $20 bills, Nassau County police said.

Campbell, of Snyder Avenue, was awaiting arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead on charges of assault, criminal possession of a forged instrument, resisting arrest, criminal possession of marijuana and several vehicle and traffic law violations, police said.

Officers “conducting a vehicle and traffic law investigation” approached a red Infiniti in the parking lot at 821 Stewart Ave. at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nassau County police said.

Campbell hit one of the officers with the driver’s side door as he opened it, then he fled on foot, police said.

He was caught after a short chase, and kicked and punched both officers before being subdued, police said.

The officers were treated at a hospital for cuts and bruises and released, police said.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

