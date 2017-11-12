This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Cops: Woman arrested after Floral Park jewelry store robbery

Police said Keisha Payton, 24, is charged with

Photo Credit: NCPD

By Rachelle Blidner
A Brooklyn woman was arrested as she tried to flee after, police said, she and two others robbed a Floral Park jewelry store on Saturday.

Keisha Payton, 24, entered Atelier Jewelers on Woodbine Court with two men, who displayed handguns and demanded jewelry from two store employees, Nassau County police said Sunday.

After the trio took an unknown amount of jewelry, Payton tried to get away but was apprehended by Floral Park police officers just before 2 p.m., police said. Her male partners, wearing black masks and dark clothing, escaped, police said.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Payton was charged with first-degree robbery and was held in lieu of $100,000 bond or cash.

Payton is next scheduled to appear in First District Court in Hempstead on Wednesday.

Rachelle Blidner covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island.

