Brothers face robbery, burglary charges, Suffolk cops say

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Two brothers from Wheatley Heights have been arrested in connection with two armed robberies and a burglary within a 35-minute span Tuesday morning, Suffolk County police said.

Miguel Rios-Hurdle, 18, was armed with a gun when he robbed the Valero Gas Station on Bay Shore Road in Deer Park about 3:25 a.m., police said.

About 10 minutes later and a mile to the south, he and his brother, Romeo Rios-Hurdle, 16, broke into Milk N’ Things on Deer Park Avenue in North Babylon and stole cash from the closed business, police said.

About half an hour after that, Miguel Rios-Hurdle walked into the Mobil gas station on Commack Road, more than a mile away back in Deer Park, and robbed that store at gunpoint, police said.

Detectives from the First Squad arrested the brothers in Wheatley Heights at about 8:45 p.m., police said.

Miguel Rios-Hurdle was charged with two counts of robbery and one count of burglary, police said.

Romeo Rios-Hurdle was charged with one count of burglary and one count of grand larceny, police said.

Both are scheduled to be arraigned later Wednesday in First District Court in Central Islip, police said.

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

