Two Kings Park brothers on a party cruise ship were arrested in Florida after one of them sold an undercover agent ecstasy pills, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s office.

Authorities on Wednesday searched the cabin of Gino La Nasa, 23, and Louis La Nasa, 27, finding items that indicated drugs may have been smuggled inside someone’s body cavity, according to arrest reports.

Agents had focused on the two after the younger brother sold two ecstasy pills, dubbed “Brown Bowsers,” to an undercover deputy sheriff for $40 Monday at a Cocoa Beach club, officials said.

At the club, Gino La Nasa also told the undercover agent that he was going to bring 250 Brown Bowser pills Wednesday onto the Norwegian Epic at Port Canaveral, reports said.

On Wednesday, just before the second leg of the cruise, agents found clear plastic wrap with lubrication and empty, tied condoms in the toilet of the brothers’ cabin.

While the brothers were in custody in a secured area, four baggies that appeared to have been in someone’s rectum were spotted on the floor behind them, officials said.

Then in the presence of agents, Louis La Nasa attempted to hide drugs by taking a plastic bag from his rectum and trying to swallow it, the sheriff’s office said.

The four plastic bags contained 65.2 grams of MDMA, the main ingredient of ecstasy, a stimulant and psychoactive chemical; 2.5 grams of oxycodone, a powerful and addictive painkiller; and 5.1 grams of Xanax, an addictive antidepressant.

Louis La Nasa, of Rosewood Road, was charged with drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession/use of drug paraphernalia. He was held on a $60,500 bond.

Gino La Nasa, also of Rosewood Road, was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance and selling a synthetic narcotic. He was held on a $60,000 bond.

It was not immediately known if they had attorneys. A man who answered a call to their home hung up and did not return a request for comment.