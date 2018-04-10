A Hempstead woman was sentenced Tuesday to 17 years in prison for killing a bystander and injuring two others by ramming her sport utility vehicle into a crowd in 2016 as, prosecutors said, she raced to her mother’s house to join a brawl.

Shania Buchanan, 24, was found guilty on Feb. 28 by a Nassau jury of second-degree manslaughter in the death of Barbara Reid, 56, also of Hempstead, as well as assault and other crimes.

Reid, Betty Sanders and Jose Mena were part of a group of dozens of people gathered on Linden Avenue in Hempstead on April 20, 2016, to watch a fight between Buchanan’s mother and another woman, according to prosecutors.

Buchanan, who had heard that her mother was losing the fight, rushed over in her 1999 Pathfinder, driving at speed of 60 or 70 mph, prosecutors said. Buchanan first struck Sanders, who was standing on the side of the road, then she continued driving and hit Mena, who was on his bicycle.

Then, prosecutors said, Buchanan’s SUV struck Reid, dragging her down the street and leaving her lying against a curb with a broken neck and other injuries.

Sanders had a broken femur and Mena a fractured spine, according to prosecutors.

Acting State Supreme Court Justice Francis Ricigliano in Mineola sentenced Buchanan to 5 to 15 years in prison for manslaughter and 17 years in prison for the assault on Sanders. The sentences will run concurrently.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Mangano-Venditto trial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The jury had concluded that Buchanan’s actions did not rise to murder and acquitted her of one count of second-degree murder. The panel rejected Buchanan’s defense that the crash was a tragic accident.