Suffolk County police arrested a homeless man Sunday accused of burglarizing businesses in Bay Shore, Brightwaters and Islip.

Qumail Mooredrew, 20, was charged Sunday with third-degree burglary for burglarizing Mama Santini Pizzeria in Brightwaters on Jan. 26, Gloria Laundromat in Bay Shore on Jan. 23 and State of the Art Laundromat in Bay Shore on Dec. 24.

Mooredrew, 20, who is homeless, will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Monday. He was arrested in a vacant home in Bay Shore.

Mooredrew was arrested on Jan. 12 and charged with third-degree burglary for burglarizing Mama Santini Pizzeria. He was arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Jan. 13 and released.

Mooredrew was also arrested on Jan. 4 and charged with three counts of third-degree burglary for burglarizing Cyrus Coffee in Bay Shore and Bagel Café in Bay Shore and Tacos Guacamole in Islip on Jan. 2.

He was arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Jan. 5 and released.