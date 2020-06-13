Nassau County police released photos of two men who burglarized the Catalina Beach Club in Atlantic Beach on Thursday and Friday and damaged about $200,000 in property.

The two men broke into the Ocean Boulevard location at 9 p.m. both days and damaged about 60 cabana doors, 50 mirrors, 30 locker doors, two glass tables, one sink and a cash register, police said. The two removed an undisclosed amount of cash and food items.

The photos show one of the men having a medium build, brown hair, a scruffy beard and was last seen wearing a light colored short sleeve T-shirt with the letters ‘A & F’ and ‘NY’ on it, police said. He was last seen wearing light colored shorts and black Adidas slides footwear. The second man is described as having a thin build, straight brown hair and last seen wearing a light colored short sleeve T-shirt, dark colored shorts, short white shocks with black sneakers.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous.