Police seek 2 men in burglaries at Catalina Beach Club in Atlantic Beach
Nassau County police released photos of two men who burglarized the Catalina Beach Club in Atlantic Beach on Thursday and Friday and damaged about $200,000 in property.
The two men broke into the Ocean Boulevard location at 9 p.m. both days and damaged about 60 cabana doors, 50 mirrors, 30 locker doors, two glass tables, one sink and a cash register, police said. The two removed an undisclosed amount of cash and food items.
The photos show one of the men having a medium build, brown hair, a scruffy beard and was last seen wearing a light colored short sleeve T-shirt with the letters ‘A & F’ and ‘NY’ on it, police said. He was last seen wearing light colored shorts and black Adidas slides footwear. The second man is described as having a thin build, straight brown hair and last seen wearing a light colored short sleeve T-shirt, dark colored shorts, short white shocks with black sneakers.
Police ask anyone with information to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous.
