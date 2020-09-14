TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Morning
SEARCH
69° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Man charged in series of burglaries in Levittown and Hicksville, police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

A sounding alarm at a Hicksville gas station led to the arrest early Sunday of a Levittown man, who was charged not only in the attempted burglary of the station — but also with a series of area burglaries committed in August and earlier this month.

Nassau County police said Lawrence Yodice, 61, of Flamingo Road, Levittown, was arrested at the scene after responding officers found him standing next to a silver Mercedes Benz S500 on the property. The officers had responded to an alarm at the Speedway gas station at 428 Newbridge Road at 4:16 a.m. and found a glass window at the attendant's booth smashed "in the vicinity of where the register is located in the booth." It was then, police said, the officers spotted Yodice next to the Mercedes.

The subsequent investigation determined Yodice had previously broken into a salon, a bar and also a Carvel ice cream store, police said.

Yodice was charged with third-degree burglary, petit larceny and fourth-degree criminal mischief in the Aug. 25 break-in at the J Thomas Salon in Levittown; third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny in the Sept. 12 break-in at the Harmony Bar & Grill in Levittown; and attempted third-degree burglary and fourth-degree criminal mischief in the break-in at a Carvel store in Hicksville.

Yodice was also charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He faces arraignment when "medically practical," police said.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

Oyster Bay Town Hall in Oyster Bay is Multiple hearing sites set for proposed redevelopment of Sears site
Suffolk County police investigate the scene of a Police: Man shot 'multiple times,' critically injured in North Amityville
Rabbi Mendy Heber reads through passages in the Jews mark High Holy Days amid pandemic
A former bank is the proposed site of 7-Eleven proposal to again go before Smithtown zoning board 
Huntington establishes a new panel to handle code Some in Huntington will walk into new type of court for code cases
Jennifer Wolfe, an Oceanside social studies teacher, has 'Superstar' from Oceanside chosen Teacher of Year
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search