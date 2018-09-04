A Rocky Point man burglarized three gas stations in 90 minutes Monday morning, then was charged with stealing or trying to steal from 16 other businesses in August, Suffolk police said.

Richard Ambrose, 41, had help from Travis James, 37, of Riverhead when they stole from the Speedway gas station on Jericho Turnpike in Commack just before 1:25 a.m., then Conoco on Medford Avenue in Patchogue about 2:30 a.m, and Speedway on Route 112 in Port Jefferson at about 3 a.m., detectives said.

After his arrest, detectives tied 16 other crimes to Ambrose last month, starting Aug. 8. Although most businesses targeted were gas stations, he also stole from a hair salon, wine store and a Chinese restaurant, authorities said.

Ambrose's exploits drew the attention of three other police departments that charged him — Riverhead, Quogue and Southold, Suffolk police said.

In all, he was charged with 18 counts of third-degree burglary and one count of attempted third-degree burglary, Suffolk police said. James was charged with three counts of third-degree burglary.

Ambrose and James were being held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and will be arraigned Tuesday, Suffolk police said.

Suffolk police charged Ambrose in connection with the following burglaries:

• Aug. 8, Tease Salon Off Broadway, located at 662 Route 25A, Rocky Point

• Aug. 10, Broadway Market, located at 643 Broadway, Rocky Point

• Aug. 15, The Wine Authority, located at 5507 Nesconset Hwy., Mount Sinai

• Aug. 17, Speedway Gas Station, located at 2825 Middle Country Rd., Lake Grove

• Aug. 19, Speedway Gas Station, located at 615 Nesconset Hwy., Smithtown

• Aug. 21, Moody Mart / Mobil Gas Station, located at 819 W. Jericho Tpke., Smithtown

• Aug. 26, Pit Stop Pantry, located at 223 Montauk Hwy., East Moriches

• Aug. 26, Speedway Gas Station, located at 640 Montauk Hwy., Bayport

• Aug. 27, Onsen Sushi, located at 597 Montauk Hwy., Oakdale

• Aug. 27, The Fortune Cookie Chinese Food Restaurant, located at 581 Montauk Hwy., Oakdale

• Aug. 31, BP Gas Station, located at 5912 Nesconset Hwy., Port Jefferson Station

Ambrose was charged in the following cases by the Riverhead, Quogue or Southold police departments:

• Aug. 12, Valero Gas Station located at 5904 Rt. 25A, Wading River

• Aug. 12, Speedway Gas Station located at 38 Montauk Hwy., Quogue

• Aug. 25, Speedway Gas Station located at 11100 Main Rd., Mattituck

• Aug. 25, Empire Gas Station located at 7400 Main Rd., Laurel

Ambrose was charged by Riverhead police in the attempted burglary:

• Aug. 12, American Gas Station located at 1429 Main Rd., Jamesport