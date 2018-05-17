Nassau County police have arrested a Pennsylvania man and charged him with the burglaries of two Nassau eateries and a salon, thefts that they said he carried out in 2015 and 2016.

As a result of an investigation, Carl Esposito, 54, of Route 611 in Scotrun, was arrested Wednesday by detectives at a Pennsylvania correctional facility where he was serving time for unrelated offenses.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Thursday on charges of third-degree burglary, third- and –fourth-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny, police said.

Police said in a news release that Esposito burglarized Panache & Dino’s Hair Experience on Rockaway Avenue in Valley Stream and Quickbite Deli Express on South Franklin Avenue in Valley Stream in August 2015 and Felicia’s Bagels-N-Tables on Rosedale Road in North Woodmere in October 2016.

It was unclear late Wednesday whether Esposito had retained an attorney.