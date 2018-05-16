Nassau County police have arrested a Pennsylvania man and charged him with the burglaries of two Nassau eateries and a salon, thefts that they said he carried out in 2015 and 2016.

As a result of an investigation, Carl Esposito, 54, of Route 611 in Scotrun was arrested Wednesday by detectives at a Pennsylvania correctional facility where he was serving time for unrelated offenses.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in First District Court on Thursday on charges of third-degree burglary, third- and –fourth-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny, police said.

Police said in a news release that Esposito burglarized Panache & Dino’s Hair Experience on Rockaway Avenue in Valley Stream and Quickbite Deli Express on South Franklin Avenue in Valley Stream in August 2015 and Felicia’s Bagels on Rosedale Road in North Woodmere in October 2016.

It was unclear late Wednesday whether Esposito had retained an attorney.