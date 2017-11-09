This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Freeport man arrested in apartment burglary, Nassau cops say

Glenn Williams Jr., 31, of Freeport, was arrested

Glenn Williams Jr., 31, of Freeport, was arrested and charged with burglary on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, Nassau County police said. Photo Credit: NCPD

By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com
A Freeport man has been charged with burglarizing a Mineola apartment two weeks ago, police said.

Glenn Williams Jr., 31, of Bedell Street was arrested by Freeport Village police officers “on routine patrol” Wednesday as he sat in the passenger seat of a vehicle in Freeport, Nassau County police said in a news release.

Williams had entered an unlocked apartment in an unlocked building on Old Country Road on Oct. 23, but fled when the occupant came home, police said.

The occupant was able to identify Williams from photographs shown to her by detectives, police said.

Williams was awaiting arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead on burglary charges, police said.

He also faces a charge a criminal contempt charge because the female driver of the vehicle in which he was found by officers had gotten a stay-away order of protection against him, police said.

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

