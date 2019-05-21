TODAY'S PAPER
Two burglars in custody after two-county chase, police say

Multiple law enforcement agencies followed a man and a woman in a van as they went from Patchogue to Freeport.

Police from multiple agencies are in Freeport where a Nassau-Suffolk pursuit ended in the arrest of a man and woman on burglary charges late Monday, authorities said. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
Two suspected burglars in a van were arrested Monday night in Freeport after they led multiple law enforcement agencies on a 55-minute pursuit across two counties, police said.

The driver, John Miller, 43, of Brookhaven, and his passenger, Annette Bowers, 45, of Patchogue, were taken into custody after police vehicles “cornered” their Mercedes-Benz van at a construction site on South Main Street in Freeport, police said.

The pursuit began about 10:50 p.m. at a 7-Eleven on Waverly Avenue in Patchogue when a Suffolk County patrol officer tried to pull over the white Sprinter, which matched the description of a van that was seen leaving a burglary in Bohemia earlier in the night, Suffolk County police said in a news release.

Police said the suspects took off north in the van on Patchogue Holbrook Road, prompting Suffolk County Aviation Section to use helicopters to follow overhead from Patchogue to Freeport while officers from the New York State Police, the Nassau County police and the Freeport Village Police Department tracked on the ground.

Police did not say how fast they and Miller were traveling when he continued driving west on Sunrise Highway, north on Fifth Avenue, west on the Southern State Parkway, south on the Wantagh Parkway and west on Merrick Road.

No one was hurt during the pursuit, which police said ended about 11:45 p.m. when the pair were arrested.

Miller and Bowers were each charged with third-degree burglary for allegedly stealing cartons of cigarettes from Lucky Lotto, located at 1104 Smithtown Ave. in Bohemia, and criminal possession of a controlled substance, crack cocaine, police said. Miller was also charged with first-degree driving while ability impaired by drugs and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

In addition to Monday’s burglary, police said Miller was suspected of committing two other burglaries on May 19 at a Walgreens in Medford and at Sai Cards & Gifts in Lake Ronkonkoma. He was charged with two additional counts of third-degree burglaries in connection with those crimes, police said.

Miller and Bowers are scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in First District Court in Central Islip.

Headshot of Newsday employee Chau Lam on June
By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

