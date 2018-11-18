Nassau County police arrested a Hewlett man on Friday in connection with a string of burglaries at two shopping malls.

Robert Ardoin, 40, of Frost Lane, was arrested at the Roosevelt Field mall in East Garden City, where police say he committed five burglaries in September and October. Police say he also burglarized three shops and attempted to burglarize a bank at the Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream in November.

Ardoin was arraigned Saturday in the First District Court in Hempstead on nine felony charges of burglary in the third degree. The judge set bail at $20,000 cash or bond. He is due back in court on Tuesday.

Police say Ardoin stole an undisclosed amount of cash, some electronics, cigarettes and lottery tickets. Most of the burglaries took place after the malls were closed and most of the businesses were shoe stores, police said.