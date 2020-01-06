A 27-year-old Massapequa Park woman was arrested on burglary and assault charges after police said she used a golf club to smash windows at a Plainview home Sunday afternoon and smash a male resident in the head with the club before she was arrested by responding officers.

Nassau County police said the incident occurred at a home on Sunrise Street at about 4 p.m. and said the 52-year-old victim suffered "an abrasion, pain and swelling" after being struck with the golf club. He was treated at the scene, police said.

Police did not release what type of club was used in the attack.

Taylor Johnson, of Scott Street, was charged with first-degree attempted burglary, second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. She faces arraignment Monday in First District Court in Hempstead.