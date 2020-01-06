TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Woman arrested after smashing windows at Plainview home, hitting man with golf club, cops say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A 27-year-old Massapequa Park woman was arrested on burglary and assault charges after police said she used a golf club to smash windows at a Plainview home Sunday afternoon and smash a male resident in the head with the club before she was arrested by responding officers.

Nassau County police said the incident occurred at a home on Sunrise Street at about 4 p.m. and said the 52-year-old victim suffered "an abrasion, pain and swelling" after being struck with the golf club. He was treated at the scene, police said.

Police did not release what type of club was used in the attack.

Taylor Johnson, of Scott Street, was charged with first-degree attempted burglary, second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. She faces arraignment Monday in First District Court in Hempstead.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

