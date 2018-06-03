TODAY'S PAPER
51° Good Evening
51° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Elmont man charged with breaking into building, cops say

Nassau police said Alain Mullings was arrested in

Nassau police said Alain Mullings was arrested in connection with a burglary in Elmont on Sunday. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Stefanie Dazio stefanie.dazio@newsday.com @StefanieDazio
Print

An Elmont man was arrested Sunday afternoon after, police said, he burglarized a commercial office building twice and stole cash, candy and alcohol.

Alain Mullings, 24, is charged with two counts of third-degree burglary and second-degree mischief. He will be arraigned Monday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Police responded to a 911 call about a burglary in progress at 2016 Linden Blvd. in Elmont shortly after noon, according to a Nassau County police news release. Authorities were told that the suspect broke the front glass door. They found Mullings after searching the building, police said.

He broke two alarm systems, police said and authorities discovered that he had also broken into the building earlier in the day.

It was not known how much cash, candy and alcohol was stolen, police said.

Headshot

Stefanie Dazio covers the Town of Hempstead, the country’s largest township, as well as breaking news for Newsday.

Latest Long Island News

Judge Marian Rose Tinari Cross-endorsement gives Tinari edge for Surrogate
New York State police search Wainscott Beach on Officials: Search suspended for 2 after plane crash
Kristin Cox, 47, a lab technician from Bethpage, Juror: Mangano mistrial 'extremely frustrating'
Rudy Giuliani, seen here on Wednesday, said on 1600: Giuliani believes Trump can self-pardon
Advocate Alex Low serves as a stand-in for Advocates stage ‘meet the mayor’ Fair Fares protest
Myrka Arguenta, 17, of Brentwood, represents her community Hundreds celebrate Latino culture, pride at parade