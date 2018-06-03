An Elmont man was arrested Sunday afternoon after, police said, he burglarized a commercial office building twice and stole cash, candy and alcohol.

Alain Mullings, 24, is charged with two counts of third-degree burglary and second-degree mischief. He will be arraigned Monday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Police responded to a 911 call about a burglary in progress at 2016 Linden Blvd. in Elmont shortly after noon, according to a Nassau County police news release. Authorities were told that the suspect broke the front glass door. They found Mullings after searching the building, police said.

He broke two alarm systems, police said and authorities discovered that he had also broken into the building earlier in the day.

It was not known how much cash, candy and alcohol was stolen, police said.