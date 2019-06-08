Police arrested a Roosevelt man for burglary on Friday after a homeowner saw him in the house on live video surveillance, Nassau County police said.

The owner of the home on Mirin Avenue in Roosevelt reported the break-in as it was happening at 9:18 a.m. on Friday, police said in a news release.

Police said they arrived at the residence while the suspect, Darwin Ortiz, 21, was still inside. Ortiz refused to come out but detectives called him and persuaded him to leave, whereupon he was arrested, police said.

Police said further investigation revealed Ortiz was found to have stolen property from an earlier burglary at the residence.

Ortiz was charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and one count of criminal possession of stolen property.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Saturday at First District Court in Hempstead.