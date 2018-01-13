TODAY'S PAPER
Bronx man one of three LI home invasion robbers, police say

DNA evidence led to arrest of Stanley Isac, police said. Isac and two male accomplices took money from an Elmont couple, ages 69 and 70, last month.

DNA evidence pointed to Stanley Isac, 22, of

DNA evidence pointed to Stanley Isac, 22, of the Bronx, as one of three suspects in the home invasion of an Elmont couple last month, Nassau police said. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
DNA evidence pointed to a Bronx man as one of three suspects in the home invasion of an Elmont couple last month, Nassau police said Friday.

Stanley Isac, 22, of Barnes Avenue, is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday on two counts of second-degree kidnapping, two of first-degree robbery, two of first-degree burglary, three counts of second-degree robbery and three counts of second-degree assault.

Isac and two male accomplices, one armed with a knife, removed the bars and screen of a basement window from a Frick Street home at 1:40 a.m. Dec. 1, police said.

They confronted the victims, ages 69 and 70, and two suspect held them as the third ransacked the room and demanded money, authorities said. The three fled with money, police said.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Police did not release details on type of DNA evidence but said they are still looking for the other two robbers.

