TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 36° Good Afternoon
Broken Clouds 36° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Bronx man one of three LI home invasion robbers, police say

The victims of the burglary were famous Haitian singer Roger Eugene, known to fans as Shoubou, and his wife, Newsday reported.

DNA evidence pointed to Stanley Isac, 22, of

DNA evidence pointed to Stanley Isac, 22, of the Bronx, as one of three suspects in the home invasion of an Elmont couple in 2016, Nassau police said. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

DNA evidence pointed to a Bronx man as one of three suspects in an Elmont home invasion in 2016, Nassau County police said Friday.

The victims of the burglary were Roger Eugene, a famous Haitian singer known to fans as Shoubou, and his wife, Newsday reported at the time of the burglary.

Stanley Isac, 22, of Barnes Avenue, was scheduled to be arraigned Saturday on two counts of second-degree kidnapping, two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of first-degree burglary, three counts of second-degree robbery and three counts of second-degree assault.

Isac and two male accomplices, one armed with a knife, removed the bars and screen of a basement window from a Frick Street home at 1:40 a.m. Dec. 1, 2016, police said.

They confronted the victims, ages 69 and 70, and two suspects held them as the third ransacked the room and demanded money, authorities said. The three fled with money, police said.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Police did not release details on the type of DNA evidence but said they are still looking for the other two robbers.

“I’m all right,” Eugene told Newsday in 2016. “I didn’t sleep the whole day.”

Eugene has been the lead singer of Tabou Combo, a 12-member band that started in Haiti and relocated to New York City in 1971, according to its website. The band has toured internationally with its “compas” hits, a popular beat and dance music born in Haiti and sung in Haitian Creole.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story misstated the date of the burglary, which was on Dec. 1, 2016.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Harendra Singh, left, with former Nassau County Executive In FBI notes, a view of friendship at heart of Mangano case
Oprah Winfrey made an impassioned speech at the Oprah frenzy reflects Dem anxiety, experts say
Nurse Eileen Colquhoun-Dougherty handles an influenza vaccine at Flu season arrives, doctors recommend vaccine
Cuomo's budget office estimates that the new federal Cuomo eyes payroll tax to offset loss of deduction
Commuters wait on both platforms for a westbound LIRR had at least 17 service suspensions so far in 2018
A surveillance photo released by Nassau County police 4 sought in designer handbag theft, cops say
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE