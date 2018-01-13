DNA evidence pointed to a Bronx man as one of three suspects in an Elmont home invasion in 2016, Nassau County police said Friday.

The victims of the burglary were Roger Eugene, a famous Haitian singer known to fans as Shoubou, and his wife, Newsday reported at the time of the burglary.

Stanley Isac, 22, of Barnes Avenue, was scheduled to be arraigned Saturday on two counts of second-degree kidnapping, two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of first-degree burglary, three counts of second-degree robbery and three counts of second-degree assault.

Isac and two male accomplices, one armed with a knife, removed the bars and screen of a basement window from a Frick Street home at 1:40 a.m. Dec. 1, 2016, police said.

They confronted the victims, ages 69 and 70, and two suspects held them as the third ransacked the room and demanded money, authorities said. The three fled with money, police said.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Police did not release details on the type of DNA evidence but said they are still looking for the other two robbers.

“I’m all right,” Eugene told Newsday in 2016. “I didn’t sleep the whole day.”

Eugene has been the lead singer of Tabou Combo, a 12-member band that started in Haiti and relocated to New York City in 1971, according to its website. The band has toured internationally with its “compas” hits, a popular beat and dance music born in Haiti and sung in Haitian Creole.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story misstated the date of the burglary, which was on Dec. 1, 2016.