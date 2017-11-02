This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Long IslandCrime

Freeport man arrested in 8 Nassau burglaries, police say

Nelly’s Taqueria hit twice, Burger King and Home Depot among locations man is accused of breaking into, cops say.

Stephan Tirado, 27, of Freeport, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, charged with burglaries in the Hicksville, Westbury, East Garden City and Carle Place areas, Nassau County police said. Photo Credit: NCPD

By John Valenti  john.valenti@newsday.com
He stole food, cash and other property during a monthlong string of burglaries in Westbury, Hicksville, East Garden City and Carle Place, Nassau County police said.

Now, Stephan Tirado, 27, of St. Marks Avenue, Freeport, is scheduled for arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead, charged with eight counts of third-degree burglary and two counts of third-degree attempted burglary.

Police said the alleged crimes occurred between Oct. 2 and Wednesday, when Tirado was arrested in Hempstead at 9:25 p.m. It was Tirado’s practice, police said, to pry open a rear door or window, enter the location and burglarize it.

Among the places Tirado targeted, police said, were a taqueria, a Houlihan’s, a Boston Market and a Burger King. He also targeted a Wells Fargo Bank and a Home Depot, according to police, who did not detail what was stolen.

Police charged Tirado with these burglaries:

  • Nelly’s Taqueria, West Old Country Road, Hicksville, on Oct. 2 and Oct. 3;
  • Home Depot, Corporate Drive, Westbury, Oct. 22;
  • Houlihan’s, Merrick Avenue, Westbury, Oct. 22;
  • Redtree Radiology, Old Country Road, Westbury, Oct. 22;
  • K & G Store, Stewart Avenue, East Garden City, Oct. 28;
  • Wells Fargo, Old Country Road, Carle Place, Oct. 29;
  • Burger King, Old Country Road, Westbury, Wednesday.

The two attempted-burglary charges were for attempted break-ins at New York Community Bank on Merrick Road in Westbury on Oct. 22 and at Boston Market on Old Country Road in Westbury, on Wednesday. The Boston Market and Burger King are about 100 feet apart, separated by a side street.

Police did not detail what evidence led them to Tirado, but said his arrest followed an investigation.

