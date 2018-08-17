A Garden City South man has been charged with twice burglarizing a nail salon below his apartment and burglarizing two other businesses on his block, Nassau County police said.

The Burglary Pattern Team found Todd Klein, 49, in West Hempstead on Thursday and arrested him, police said.

He was charged with burglarizing a Chinese food takeout store down the street from his Nassau Boulevard apartment on July 26, the nail salon below his apartment near Cambridge Avenue on July 31 and Wednesday, and a restaurant across the street on Aug. 10.

Police said Klein stole merchandise and cash during each burglary. They did not disclose what led them to Klein.

He was awaiting arraignment Friday in First District Court in Hempstead on four counts of third-degree burglary, police said.