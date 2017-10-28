Nassau County police have arrested an Elmont man they said committed four home burglaries in Valley Stream and Elmont.

Ramon Kelly, 25, of Keller Avenue, was charged with four counts of second-degree burglary, one count of second-degree attempted burglary and second-degree identity theft. His arraignment is scheduled for Saturday in First District Court in Hempstead.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Kelly’s charges stem from burglaries that police said occurred at homes between Oct. 18 and Oct. 27.

Police said Kelly stole electronics, jewelry, wallets, credit cards and other items. He was arrested Oct. 27 after a witness saw him trying to break into a home on Dana Avenue in Valley Stream and called the authorities, police said. Fifth Precinct police officers located Kelly in the rear sunroom of the home and placed him under arrest, police said.

After being arrested, police said, Kelly had possessions he had taken during a burglary earlier that day on Dover Street in Valley Stream.

Detectives said Kelly also committed burglaries on Oct. 18 in Home Street in Elmont and Oct. 24 on Lydia Avenue, also in Elmont.

Kelly was charged with identity theft after he made a purchase at a Target in Elmont with a stolen credit card, police said.