Cops track accused burglar from Lake Ronkonkoma pharmacy

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
A Lake Ronkonkoma man briefly got away after burglarizing a pharmacy on Hawkins Avenue early Sunday before being arrested, Suffolk County police said.

Police found Jason Romano, 36, of 90 Newton Blvd. in a wooded area near the Slater Pharmacy shortly after officers responded to the store's burglar alarm at 6:51 a.m., officers said.

A canine officer and his  partner arrived at the store and saw a hole in the wall on the corner of the building. Police then tracked the man through a wooded area behind the store, finding cash on the ground along the way. They found Romano with white particles on his clothing matching the building materials damaged in the burglary. Police recovered stolen prescription medication and cash.

Romano was charged with third-degree burglary. He will be held arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 631-854-8452.

Deon J. Hampton joined Newsday in June 2012. He covers Brookhaven Town.

