Burglar stole cigarettes through hole in store wall, cops say

By Khristopher J. Brooks khristopher.brooks@newsday.com @americanglow
Nassau County police say they are looking for the person who burglarized a cigarette store in Massapequa.

Authorities said the incident happened at 4:26 a.m. Monday at Smoke City on Sunrise Highway. When officers arrived, the power was out in the store and there was a large hole in rear wall, police said. The suspects entered through the back wall, took an undetermined amount of cigarettes, and tried to open an automated teller machine in the store, police said.

Police said they found a sledgehammer, wire cutters and a crowbar at the scene.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477

Khristopher J. Brooks is a Detroit native turned New Yorker who has covered the Town of North Hempstead since January 2017.

