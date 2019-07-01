TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Evening
SEARCH
76° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Neighbors detain man stealing safe from home, cops say

A view of the safe that Suffolk police

A view of the safe that Suffolk police said a homeless man tried to steal from a Port Jefferson home Sunday. Photo Credit: News 12 Long Island

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

A homeless man was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary and an outstanding parole violation after, police said, he broke into a Port Jefferson house, hid items in a nearby wooded area, called for a taxi — and then was detained at the scene by concerned neighbors, who called 911.

Suffolk County police said Frank Beinlich, 33, was arrested at the scene on Gladysz Way just after 5 p.m. Sunday and was held overnight. Arraignment information was not available Monday.

According to police, neighbors called 911 after spotting Beinlich “leaving a house” carrying a safe.

Police said an investigation found Beinlich had entered the home, which was unoccupied at the time, and stole the safe, jewelry, small electronic equipment and clothing. He placed several of the items in a wooded area behind the home, then called for a taxi to take him from the scene, police said.

Neighbors spotted Beinlich loading the taxi and called 911. Police said the two male neighbors “detained” Beinlich until Sixth Precinct officers arrived to make the arrest.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

President Donald Trump on Wednesday on the South Trump hits Cuomo for probes of Trump company
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in April 2018 with 1600: Trump denounces Cuomo, AG James as witch hunters
Police officers look over a mangled bicycle from Cops ID boy who died after being struck by car
Lindenhurst Village Hall at 430 S. Wellwood Ave. Lindenhurst takes title to empty, Sandy lots
Eastbound traffic on the Long Island Expressway in Record July 4th weekend travel numbers expected
New York Port Authority Police Officer William James Port Authority officer who helped after 9/11 dies
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search