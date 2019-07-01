A homeless man was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary and an outstanding parole violation after, police said, he broke into a Port Jefferson house, hid items in a nearby wooded area, called for a taxi — and then was detained at the scene by concerned neighbors, who called 911.

Suffolk County police said Frank Beinlich, 33, was arrested at the scene on Gladysz Way just after 5 p.m. Sunday and was held overnight. Arraignment information was not available Monday.

According to police, neighbors called 911 after spotting Beinlich “leaving a house” carrying a safe.

Police said an investigation found Beinlich had entered the home, which was unoccupied at the time, and stole the safe, jewelry, small electronic equipment and clothing. He placed several of the items in a wooded area behind the home, then called for a taxi to take him from the scene, police said.

Neighbors spotted Beinlich loading the taxi and called 911. Police said the two male neighbors “detained” Beinlich until Sixth Precinct officers arrived to make the arrest.