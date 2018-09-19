Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

Long IslandCrime

Three Roosevelt Field mall stores burglarized, Nassau police say

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Three stores at the Roosevelt Field mall in East Garden City were burglarized after closing time Tuesday, Nassau police said in asking for the public's help to solve the crimes.

Someone pried open the doors to the Claire's Boutique fashion accessories store, the Timberland shoe store and The Walking Company shoe store between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, Third Precinct detectives said. Clothing, electronics and money were stolen, police said.

Investigators said no descriptions of suspects were available at this point but ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS .

