A Sea Cliff man is facing a burglary charge after breaking into a home Sunday night, but running off when the female homeowner woke up, Nassau police said.

William Klare, 35, of Glen Avenue, is charged with second-degree burglary and attempted petty larceny.

Authorities said Klare illegally entered a home on Eighth Avenue in Sea Cliff at 10:25 p.m. The homeowner, 55, awoke and found Klare leaning over her, according to detectives from Third Squad.

The woman yelled, causing Klare to run out a basement door without any proceeds heading south on Dubois Avenue, detectives said in a news release. Police later located Klare walking south on Glen Cove Avenue in the vicinity of Lafayette Avenue and he was arrested without incident.

Klare was arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Monday, where he was ordered to stay away from the victim and held on $20,000 bond or $10,000 cash. Klare, who was represented by Legal Aid, is due back in court on May 31.