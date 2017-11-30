TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Arrest in Nassau County commercial burglary spree

Police say the suspect was responsible for eight burglaries and two attempts, mostly involving nail salons.

By Newsday Staff
A Deer Park man was arrested early Thursday in a spree of eight burglaries and two attempted burglaries in Nassau County, mostly involving nail salons, police said.

Francis J. Wohnsigl, 58, of West 22nd Street, was caught after detectives saw him at about 1:45 a.m. “throwing a piece of concrete at the front glass door,” of Star Kitchen Chinese restaurant on Old Country Road in Plainview, Nassau County police said.

Wohnsigl also tried to break into the neighboring Tiffany and Nails Spa, police said.

Police said an investigation determined Wohnsigl was responsible for burglaries on Nov. 23 at a cleaners on South Oyster Bay Road in Hicksville; Nov. 11 at a clothing store and a nail salon on Broadway in Hicksville; Oct. 21 at a nail salon on Merrick Avenue in East Meadow; Oct. 14 at a nail salon on Woodbury Road in Hicksville, and another nail salon and a chiropractic office on Berry Hill Road in Syosset; and Sept. 26 at a nail salon on Jerusalem Avenue in Hicksville.

After Wohnsigl’s failed break-in attempts Thursday morning, detectives saw him “walking back to a 2002 Buick parked on the corner of Patton Place and Sherman Avenue” and they placed him in custody “after a brief struggle,” police said.

He was taken to a hospital to be treated for unspecified injuries and will be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead “when medically practical” on eight counts of third-degree burglary and two counts of attempted third-degree burglary, police said.

By Newsday Staff
