A homeless man was arrested Tuesday and charged with multiple counts of burglary linked to a string of burglaries this month at businesses within the jurisdiction of Suffolk County police’s Fifth Precinct, officials said.

Edwin Puerto-Barahona, 29, was spotted about 3 a.m. Tuesday riding a bike on Montauk Highway near the corner of Gazzola Drive in East Patchogue by Fifth Precinct officers Matthew Spilotros and Robert Pavinski, police said in a statement.

Puerto-Barahona matched the description of a burglary suspect, cops said. The officers stopped him and determined the bike he was riding was stolen, which prompted police to take him to the Fifth Precinct for questioning, police said.

An investigation determined that Puerto-Barahona was responsible for seven business burglaries beginning on April 12 through Tuesday, police said.

The businesses police said Puerto-Barahona burglarized include:

• On April 12, the Next Millennium Auto Body at 1520 Montauk Highway in North Bellport;

• On April 16, Orellanao Express at 457 Main St. in East Patchogue;

• On April 16, El Limeno 2 at 1160 Montauk Highway in East Patchogue;

• On April 18, Express Deli at 1387 Montauk Highway in North Bellport

• On Sunday, 123 Food Market at 123 Medford Ave. in Patchogue

• On Monday, Francisco Auto Repair at 1366 Montauk Highway in East Patchogue

• On Tuesday, USA Gas Station at 1365 West Main St. in Patchogue.

Puerto-Barahona faces seven counts of third-degree burglary, fifth-degree possession of stolen property and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

He will be held overnight at the Fifth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday at First District Court in Central Islip, police said.