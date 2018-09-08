Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

Long IslandCrime

Last suspect in Hempstead burglary arrested

By Janelle Griffith janelle.griffith@newsday.com @janellefiona
The last of three men accused in a burglary last month in Hempstead was arrested Friday, Nassau police said.

According to detectives, Devon Leake, 25, and Anthony Dickson, 27, entered a residence on Eagle Avenue on Aug. 3, through a side door while Cody Hernandez, 25, the alleged getaway driver, remained outside in the car.

Once inside, Leake and Dickson pointed handguns at a 49-year-old male, forced him to the ground and demanded money, police said. The trio fled the scene when the victim said he didn’t have any money, police said. The victim suffered an injury to his knee and declined medical treatment, according to police.

Leake, Dickson and Hernandez are charged with first-degree attempted robbery and first-degree burglary. 

Dickson, 27, of Brooklyn, was arrested on Friday. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Leake, of Jamaica, Queens, was arrested on Aug. 28. He was arraigned on Aug. 29 at First District Court in Hempstead.

Hernandez, of Islip Terrace, was arrested on Aug. 29. He was arraigned on Aug. 30 at First District Court in Hempstead.

Janelle Griffith traded the land of Bruce Springsteen for the island of Billy Joel to work as an entertainment reporter and feature writer at Newsday. She is now a breaking news reporter on the Long Island desk.

