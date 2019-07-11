TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Burglary suspect charged with child porn possession

Peter Alford, of Garden City, faces child porn

Peter Alford, of Garden City, faces child porn charges, police said. Photo Credit: NCPD

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A Garden City man arrested on a burglary complaint faces child porn possession charges after investigators found images of young girls on his phone and his computer, Nassau County police said Thursday.

Some of the girls were as young as 8, police said.

Peter Alford, 24, of Maxwell Road, was arrested by Third Squad detectives Wednesday at 4:45 p.m. He was charged with five counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child, two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. He was scheduled for arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Police said the arrest of Alford began with a reported burglary on County Courthouse Road in Garden City Park. The subsequent investigation determined that Alford "had been stealing money from his girlfriend's roommate's closet," police said in a statement — and Alford was arrested.

Police said that a complainant, whose identity was not released, told investigators that Alford had pornographic images on his phone. Alford denied the allegation and gave detectives permission to search his phone, at which time at least one image was recovered, according to an account given by police. Detectives later obtained permission to search Alford's computer and discovered what were described as "multiple images and videos believed to be child pornography," police said.

Police said the videos "contained female children between the ages of 8 and 13 performing sexual acts."

It was not immediately clear if Alford was represented by counsel.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

