Long Island Crime

Pair burglarize Farmingdale office supply store, Nassau police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
An investigation led to the arrest of two men Sunday in connection with the break-in and burglary at a stationery and office supply store last month in Farmingdale, Nassau County police said.

Police said Eighth Squad detectives arrested Jonathan Diaz-Alfaro, 24, of Albany Avenue, North Amityville, and Douglas Mejia-Gomez, 23, of Michigan Drive, Hicksville, charging each with third-degree burglary and third-degree grand larceny. Both men face arraignment Monday in Mineola, police said.

Police said the two broke into the store, identified by police as Woody's Goody's on Main Street in Farmingdale, entering through a skylight and stealing "assorted merchandise" before exiting.

The break-in occurred April 9, police said.

Additional details were not immediately available and police did not detail what evidence led detectives to Diaz-Alfaro and Mejia-Gomez.

