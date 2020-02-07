Two men were arrested for fatally shooting a man in his car during a robbery in Hempstead last year, Nassau County police said Friday.

The suspects, Kadeem Lewis, 26, and Richard Ford, 33, allegedly shot the man on Nov. 25 about 2:25 a.m., police said.

The victim, Jose Leonardo “Santos” Sanchez, 33, had fallen asleep in his car on Burnett Street when Lewis and Ford came across him, said Det. Lt. Steven Fitzpatrick, commanding officer of the Nassau County homicide squad.

The suspects “were out and about in Hempstead that night. They came upon Mr. Sanchez asleep in his car and felt he was an easy target,” Fitzpatrick said.

When Sanchez resisted the robbery, Lewis allegedly shot him one time, Fitzpatrick said.

Both men were to be arraigned Friday in First District Court in Hempstead on charges of second-degree murder.

Lewis’ address was listed as Terrace Avenue in Hempstead. Police said Ford was homeless.

The men stole Sanchez’s two cellphones and nothing else, and then fled, Fitzpatrick said: “I believe it was a crime of opportunity for them.”

Lewis was arrested recently in Schenectady, where he has friends and relatives and often stayed, Fitzpatrick said. U.S. marshals and Schenectady police assisted in the arrest.

Ford was arrested Friday morning in Hempstead with the assistance of Hempstead Village police.

Lewis would often come down from upstate, connect with Ford to commit crimes on Long Island, and then go back upstate, Fitzpatrick said.

It was not unusual for Sanchez to sleep in his car after socializing, police said.

“He decided to relax and put the seat back and sleep there, which he did frequently, according to friends," Fitzpatrick said.