One Holbrook man has been arrested in connection with burglaries at five Suffolk businesses, including 3 Dunkin' stores, Suffolk police said Tuesday

Gregory Aponte, 56, was arrested on Jan. 27, and "linked to five burglaries, but the investigation is ongoing," a police spokesman said.

Aponte favored Dunkin’ stores, burglarizing one in Setauket on Jan. 10, and two in Nesconset on Jan. 16 and 27, according to police.

Also on Jan. 16, he is charged with breaking into Myra’s Bakery in Lake Grove, authorities said.

His earliest burglary, police said, was on Oct. 10, when he targeted an Asian fusion restaurant in Holbrook.

Aponte was arraigned in First District Court in Central Islip on multiple counts of burglary, court records show.

The case was adjourned until Feb. 9 and neither a $15,000 bond nor $7,500 cash had been posted Tuesday night, according to court records.