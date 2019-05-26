A Queens man crashed his boat into a bulkhead in Bay Shore and was arrested and charged with boating while intoxicated Saturday, police said.

Michael Camenzuli, 28, of Astoria, was operating a 21-foot Sea Ray Express Cruiser just west of Orowoc Creek en route to the Bay Shore Marina at 11:37 p.m., Suffolk County police said Sunday. Camenzuli, who was the only person on the boat, steered off course at a high speed and crashed into a bulkhead, police said.

The crash launched the boat out of the water and onto land at Penataquit Point, police said. Camenzuli was ejected into the water and climbed the bulkhead to shore. Marine Bureau and Third Precinct officers responded and Camenzuli was taken via ambulance to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore to be treated for minor injuries.

His arraignment date on the boating while intoxicated charge has not been set and no defense attorney information was available.