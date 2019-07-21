Sag Harbor man charged with BWI in boat crash

A Sag Harbor man crashed and overturned his boat at a dock in North Haven Saturday night — sending himself and two others to area hospitals — and was charged with boating while intoxicated, police said.

Gary Lucas, 66, was driving the boat with four others aboard when he crashed into a dock on Ferry Road and overturned the 39-foot vessel shortly before 11:30 p.m., according to Southampton Town police.

Lucas was transported by helicopter for treatment of face and leg injuries. Two others were taken to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries. The others appeared to be uninjured, police said.

Police officers, detectives, Southampton Town bay constables, Sag Harbor Volunteer Ambulance and Sag Harbor Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Lucas, who police said was intoxicated, was arrested and released at the hospital. He was charged with operation of a vessel while under the influence of alcohol and drugs, also known as boating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, and will be arraigned later.

Lucas, who could not be reached Sunday, may face additional charges as the investigation continues, police said.